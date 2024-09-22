South Africa denies Afghanistan sweep of one-day cricket series

SHARJAH, United Arab Emirates (AP) — South Africa has denied Afghanistan a series sweep with a seven-wicket win in the third and final cricket ODI. Aiden Markram’s unbeaten 69 led South Africa to 170-3 with 17 overs to spare in the one-day international after Afghanistan collapsed for the first time in the series and was bowled out for 169 in 34 overs. An inexperienced South Africa was dismissed for 106 and 134 in the first two games but Markram paced the chase well on yet another slow wicket at Sharjah Cricket Stadium with a gritty 67-ball innings. Rahmanullah Gurbaz earlier held the Afghanistan innings together by contributing 89 runs in 94 balls.

