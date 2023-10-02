South Africa calls in 2019 winner Am to replace injured Mapimpi at the Rugby World Cup

TOULON, France (AP) — South Africa has called in 2019 winner Lukhanyo Am to replace injured wing Makazole Mapimpi at the Rugby World Cup. Mapimpi fractured his eye socket in a tackle by Tonga’s Augustine Pulu in Sunday’s Pool B game and is expected to be out for 4-6 weeks. South Africa won 49-18. Am is South Africa’s second injury replacement after flyhalf and fellow 2019 World Cup winner Handre Pollard was brought in for injured hooker Malcolm Marx. Defending champion South Africa is on the brink of the quarterfinals but must wait for the match between Ireland and Scotland on Saturday to be certain.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.