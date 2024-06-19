South Africa beats US, England defeats West Indies in Super Eight playoffs at the T20 World Cup

NORTH SOUND, Antigua (AP) — South Africa had to work hard to earn an 18-run win over the fast-improving United States and England defeated the West Indies by eight wickets in opening games of the Super Eight playoffs at the Twenty20 World Cup. Andries Gous made an unbeaten 80 off 47 balls for the U.S. — against the country of his birth — to move atop the batting charts at the World Cup before South Africa restricted the Americans at 176-6. Fast bowler Kagiso Rabada claimed 3-18 and spinner Keshav Maharaj got the prized wicket of U.S. captain Aaron Jones for a duck — no runs — to finish with 1-24.

