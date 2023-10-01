South Africa and Australia win at the Rugby World Cup. Waiting game next

MARSEILLE, France (AP) — South Africa secures a bonus-point 49-18 win over Tonga and a successful return to action for flyhalf Handre Pollard at the Rugby World Cup in Marseille. The Springboks score seven tries in their final pool game and Pollard converts the first four for a 100% night with the boot in his first test in more than a year before he leaves after 50 minutes. Australia smothers a ferocious comeback by Portugal to win their gripping first matchup 34-14 in Saint-Etienne. The bonus-point victory keeps alive the Wallabies’ faint quarterfinal hopes. Their final Pool C match moves them into second place and the second quarterfinal spot, and they will have to stay in France for another week, without another game guaranteed, to wait to see if Fiji overtakes them.

