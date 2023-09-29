South Africa-Afghanistan Cricket World Cup warm-up game washed out

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM, India (AP) — South Africa’s Cricket World Cup warm-up game against Afghanistan was washed out because of heavy rain. Both teams were confined to their hotels before umpires called off the game at 3:45 p.m. because of steady rain and a wet outfield. South Africa is scheduled to play another warm-up game against New Zealand on Monday while Afghanistan will meet Sri Lanka on Tuesday. The World Cup begins in Ahmedabad on Thursday with the opening game between New Zealand and England.

