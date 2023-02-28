Source: Giants plan to release WR Kenny Golladay

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — A person familiar with the situation says the New York Giants have told Kenny Golladay and his agent he will be released on March 15 after two horrible seasons. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the team doesn’t plan to announce the move until it is official. The date is the start of the 2023 NFL season. The move was expected after Golladay caught 43 passes and one touchdown in his time with the team after signing a four-year, $72 million contract. The only question was when it would happen.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.