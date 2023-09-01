Soupe wins 7th stage of Spanish Vuelta, Martinez keeps lead

OLIVA, Spain (AP) — Geoffrey Soupe has won the seventh stage of the Spanish Vuelta. Fellow Frenchman Lenny Martinez has held the race lead for a second straight day. Soupe won a bunch sprint to finish the flat 201-kilometer ride from Utiel to Oliva on Spain’s eastern coast. Defending champion Remco Evenepoel remains ninth overall at 2 minutes, 47 seconds behind Martinez. He is followed closely by Jumbo-Visma pair Jonas Vinegaard and Primoz Roglic.

