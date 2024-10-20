Sounders, Timbers play to 1-1 draw before heading for postseason

By The Associated Press
Seattle Sounders forward Jordan Morris (13) reacts after midfielder Paul Rothrock, bottom front, was unable to score on his cross against the Portland Timbers during the second half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024, in Seattle. The Sounders and the Timbers played to a 1-1 draw. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Lindsey Wasson]

SEATTLE (AP) — Antony Alves Santos scored in the second half to help the Portland Timbers earn a 1-1 draw with the Seattle Sounders in a Decision Day match to close out the regular season. The draw drops Seattle (16-9-9) into the No. 4 spot in the Western Conference, meaning the Sounders will host the fifth-seeded Houston Dynamo in a first-round match next weekend. Portland (12-11-11) had already wrapped up a berth in the wild-card match and will travel to play the Vancouver Whitecaps on Wednesday with regular-season champion Los Angeles FC awaiting the winner. Seattle grabbed a 1-0 lead in the 37th minute on defender Yéimar Gomez Andrade’s first goal of the season. Albert Rusnák notched his career-high 16th assist this season on the score.

