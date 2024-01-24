Sounders sign Argentinian winger Pedro de la Vega to young designated player deal

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The Seattle Sounders have signed young Argentinian winger Pedro de la Vega, adding another highly paid attacker to their lineup. The 22-year-old de la Vega will occupy a young designated player spot on Seattle’s roster and is the third designated player overall for the Sounders along with striker Raul Ruidíaz and Albert Rusnák. De la Vega’s deal runs through the 2027 season with an option for 2028. De la Vega spent five seasons playing for Lanús in the top division in Argentina, breaking in with the club as a 17-year-old. Last year was his best season appearing in a career-high 25 matches in league play and scoring six goals with three assists.

