Sounders open first round with shootout victory over Dynamo after scoreless duel in regulation

SEATTLE (AP) — Alex Roldan scored the decisive goal in a 5-4 shootout after Seattle goalkeeper Stefan Frei and Houston’s Steve Clark dueled to a scoreless draw in regulation and the Sounders rallied to beat the Dynamo in a best-of-three first-round opener for the MLS Cup. Frei was not tested the whole rainy night and finished without a save in his shutout effort. But he guessed right in the fourth round of the shootout — forcing Erik Sviatchenko to miss wide left. Roldan sent a right-footed shot to the top right corner for the winner for the Western Conference’s fourth-seeded Sounders. Houston will host Seattle on Sunday. The two clubs played to a 2-2 draw there during the regular season.

