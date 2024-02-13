Sounders’ new training center will house the franchise now. It could host a World Cup team in 2026

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The primary purpose of the Seattle Sounders training center that opened Tuesday will be to help the team remain among the MLS elite. It’s also likely the Sounders’ new headquarters will be a coveted base camp for one of the participants in the 2026 World Cup. The Sounders’ first training session at the site was the culmination of years of work. The World Cup has also been part of the conversation throughout the development process. Seattle will host six games during the tournament. Nearby Vancouver, British Columbia, will host another seven games.

