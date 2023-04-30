Sounders’ Frei has sixth shutout in draw with Real Salt Lake

SANDY, Utah (AP) — Stefan Frei finished with three saves to help the Seattle Sounders earn a scoreless draw with Real Salt Lake. Frei’s league-high sixth clean sheet of the season helped Seattle (6-2-2) earn a point for just the second time in its last 11 trips to Sandy. Zac MacMath turned away the only shot on goal he faced for Real Salt Lake (3-5-1). RSL was trying to win back-to-back matches for the first time in its last nine attempts, instead falling to 0-5-4 following a win. The Sounders improve to 4-1-1 in their last six matches.

