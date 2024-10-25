Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer signs multi-year extension

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Sounders have signed coach Brian Schmetzer to a multi-year contract extension. Terms of the extension announced Thursday were not released. Schmetzer, a Seattle native, has a 126-80-68 record since taking over as coach in the summer of 2016. He has led the Sounders to two MLS Cup titles and two other appearances in the finals. The team also won the 2022 CONCACAF Champions Cup title. The Sounders went 16-9-9 this season to earn the fourth seed in the Western Conference. Seattle will face the Houston Dynamo in the best-of-three opening round starting Monday.

