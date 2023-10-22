Sounders clinch top-four seed in West with 2-0 win over St. Louis City

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (AP) — Albert Rusnák and an own-goal by Tim Parker gave Seattle a two-goal lead in the first half and Stefan Frei made it stand up with his league-leading 14th clean sheet of the season as the Sounders clinched a top-four seed in the Western Conference with a 2-0 victory over St. Louis City. The Sounders are the first team to beat conference-champion St. Louis City twice in its first season. Seattle (14-9-11), which posted a 3-0 victory in the first matchup in St. Louis on April 8, ups its unbeaten streak to nine at 4-0-5. St. Louis City (17-12-5) finishes with 56 points in its first season, tied with the 1998 Chicago Fire for second most by an expansion team in league history. Los Angeles FC set the record at 57 in 2018.

