Soucie, Ortiz lift North Alabama over Alabama A&M 84-76

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Will Soucie and Daniel Ortiz both scored 18 points as North Alabama beat Alabama A&M 84-76 on Thursday.

Soucie also contributed five rebounds for the Lions (2-0). Ortiz was 6 of 16 shooting, including 5 for 9 from distance, and went 1 for 3 from the line to add 18 points. KJ Johnson was 5 of 8 shooting and 1 of 3 from the free throw line to finish with 12 points.

Garrett Hicks led the way for the Bulldogs (0-1) with 18 points and two steals. EJ Williams added 13 points, six rebounds and five assists for Alabama A&M. In addition, Messiah Thompson had 12 points, four assists and two steals.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Monday. North Alabama hosts Blue Mountain (MS) and Alabama A&M visits Tennessee State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.