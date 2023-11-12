Soucek scores late winner as West Ham beats Nottingham Forest in Premier League

LONDON (AP) — Tomas Soucek has scored a late winner as West Ham came back to secure an entertaining 3-2 Premier League victory against Nottingham Forest at the London Stadium. Lucas Paquetá and Jarrod Bowen also scored for the home side with Taiwo Awoniyi and Anthony Elanga on the scoresheet for the visitors. The victory leaves the Hammers ninth in the table while Forest is 15th with a comfortable cushion of seven points above the relegation zone.

