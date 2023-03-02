Soto’s hot start for Padres reminder of how good he can be

By DAVID BRANDT The Associated Press
San Diego Padres' Brandon Dixon, left, celebrates with Juan Soto (22) after scoring on a double by Tim Lopes during the fourth inning of a spring training baseball game against the Texas Rangers Wednesday, March 1, 2023, in Peoria, Ariz. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Charlie Riedel]

PHOENIX (AP) — Juan Soto was very good after he came to the San Diego Padres in a midseason blockbuster deal. His excellent start in spring training this season is a reminder of how much of a game-changer he can be. The outfielder had six hits in his first eight spring at-bats, including three doubles, a homer, a stolen base and six RBIs. He’s one of many standouts during the early days of spring training in Florida and Arizona.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.