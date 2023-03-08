Soto progresses in Padres camp with optimism for WBC trip

Juan Soto ran sprints in the outfield and took some big swings in batting practice during an early workout at the San Diego Padres spring training complex. It was a test on his left calf that has kept him in Arizona instead of being with the Dominican Republic team in Miami preparing for the World Baseball Classic. Soto has been dealing with calf tightness. Padres manager Bob Melvin says Soto could play in a ‘B’ game against Cleveland on Thursday. Melvin is hopeful that Soto can get cleared after that, and is optimistic about him being able go to Miami.

