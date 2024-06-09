Soto out of Yankees’ starting lineup for 3rd straight game but could return Monday at Royals

NEW YORK (AP) — Yankees star Juan Soto was out of the starting lineup for the third straight game when New York played its series finale against the Los Angeles Dodgers and could return for a series opener at Kansas City on Monday night. Soto is being treated for left forearm inflammation. He missed the opening two games of the weekend set, both by won the Dodgers, 2-1 in 11 innings on Friday and 11-3 on Saturday. Manager Aaron Boone said Soto could be an option off the bench on Sunday night.

