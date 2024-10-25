Soto in spotlight as World Series opens on his 26th birthday with baseball abuzz about his future

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Back at Dodger Stadium, Juan Soto is in the spotlight as the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers meet in the World Series for the first time in 43 years. Soto was questioned at the 2022 All-Star Game over his decision to turn down Washington’s $440 million, 15-year offer — what would have been the biggest deal in baseball history. Hours later, the 23-year-old won the Home Run Derby. He is back Yankees gray on an even grander World Series stage, and the buzz around his next prodigious payday persisted ahead of the opener on Friday — his 26th birthday.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.