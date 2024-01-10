Soto, Guerrero among 194 still with uncertain salaries ahead of Thursday’s abitration swap deadline

NEW YORK (AP) — Juan Soto, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Pete Alonso are among 194 players across Major League Baseball still negotiating salaries for the 2024 season leading into Thursday’s deadline to exchange proposed salaries in arbitration. Four players reached agreements on one-year contracts Wednesday: Colorado right-hander Cal Quantrill for $6.55 million, Kansas City left-hander Kris Bubic for $2.35 million, Pittsburgh righty JT Brubaker for $2,275,000 and Atlanta righty Huascar Ynoa for $825,000. Soto, Guerrero and Alonso headline the list of 194 abitration-eligible players still without a deal. If an agreement isn’t reached before Thursday’s deadline, players and teams swap proposed salaries to be judged by an arbitrator.

