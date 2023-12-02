Soriano scores a career-high 24 to lead St. John’s past West Virginia in the Big East-Big 12 Battle

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Joel Soriano scored a career-high 24 points to lead St. John’s to a 79-73 victory over West Virginia in the Big East-Big 12 Battle. Chris Ledlum added a season-high 17 points and Nahiem Alleyne had 12 of his 14 points in the second half for St. John’s (5-2), which has won three straight. Quinn Slazinski, who played under St. John’s coach Rick Pitino for the past two seasons at Iona, scored 19 points to lead West Virginia (3-4). Jesse Edwards added 15 points before fouling out and Kobe Johnson had 14 points. The teams combined for 46 fouls and 63 free throws. Soriano appeared to lose a tooth when he was hit with an elbow under the St. John’s basket in the second half.

