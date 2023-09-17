Sore Lance Stroll will sit out the Singapore Grand Prix after a heavy crash in qualifying

SINGAPORE (AP) — Aston Martin says that Lance Stroll will sit out the Singapore Grand Prix after a heavy crash in qualifying left the Canadian driver sore. Stroll’s car hit the barriers head-on in the first session of qualifying. The impact ripped off one wheel and caused heavy damage. Stroll was able to walk away but Aston Martin says the “team face a huge job repairing the car today and Lance is still sore following such a high impact.” He will focus on recovering for the Japanese Grand Prix next week.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.