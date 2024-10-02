Sore hip limits Anthony Richardson at practice; injury could lead to Joe Flacco starting for Colts

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson was too sore to do much at Wednesday’s practice. So 39-year-old Joe Flacco could make his first start of the season Sunday at Jacksonville. A decision won’t be made until later this week. Flacco replaced Richardson in last weekend’s 27-24 victory over Pittsburgh and played well enough to not give up the lead. Richardson left the game after first injuring his hip, returned three plays later and left again and did not return. Coach Shane Steichen is leaving the door open for Richardson to play, but will use Flacco if needed.

