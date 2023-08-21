Sophia Smith scores go-ahead goal as Portland edges North Carolina 2-1, takes over top spot in NWSL

Sophia Smith wasted little time in her return from the Women’s World Cup, scoring the go-ahead goal one minute after taking the pitch as a second-half substitute in Portland’s 2-1 victory over North Carolina in Portland, Oregon. The win lifted Portland over North Carolina in the league standings, with 28 points to 26 points for the Courage, and capped the league’s weekend return to action after breaking for the Women’s World Cup. Smith, a member of the U.S. Women’s National Team and reigning NWSL MVP, chased down a pass from Morgan Weaver and converted from short range in the 69th minute.

