Sophia Smith scores first NWSL hat trick in Portland win

Sophia Smith’s first National Women’s Soccer League hat trick propelled the defending league champion Portland Thorns to a 4-1 road victory over the Kansas City Current. The visiting teams got points in four of the five matches on Saturday. OL Reign beat NJ/NY Gotham 2-0 on the road, and the Houston Dash earned a 2-1 win in Chicago. Racing Louisville came from behind to draw with the Washington Spirit at home, while the San Diego Wave beat the North Carolina Courage 3-1.

