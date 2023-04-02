Sophia Smith scores first NWSL hat trick in Portland win

By SUSIE RANTZ The Associated Press

Sophia Smith’s first National Women’s Soccer League hat trick propelled the defending league champion Portland Thorns to a 4-1 road victory over the Kansas City Current. The visiting teams got points in four of the five matches on Saturday. OL Reign beat NJ/NY Gotham 2-0 on the road, and the Houston Dash earned a 2-1 win in Chicago. Racing Louisville came from behind to draw with the Washington Spirit at home, while the San Diego Wave beat the North Carolina Courage 3-1.

