Sooner, then Gator: Florida’s Jocelyn Erickson returns to the WCWS with a new team and a bigger role

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jocelyn Erickson might have more friends than anyone at the Women’s College World Series. Florida’s standout catcher and the Southeastern Conference Player of the Year spent last season at Oklahoma and helped the Sooners win a third consecutive national championship. Now, though, she will try to prevent the first four-peat in the history of the college softball. Erickson and the Gators open world series play Thursday against Oklahoma State in Oklahoma City. Florida insists it won’t be looking ahead, but no one would blame Erickson for keeping an eye on that other team from Oklahoma that’s playing in the opposite side of the bracket.

