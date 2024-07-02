Son’s soccer academy in South Korea denies bullying allegations involving a coach and a young player

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The soccer academy that Premier League star Son Heung-min helped establish in South Korea is facing bullying allegations involving coaches and a young player. Hundreds of South Korean children have attended the Son Football Academy in Chuncheon with the dream of following in the footsteps of Asia’s biggest soccer star. The parents of a young player have lodged a complaint with the police alleging their son was hit by a coach with a corner flag and also subjected to verbal abuse. Son’s father, Son Woong-jung, is the director of the academy located almost 50 miles (80 kilometers) east of the capital Seoul. He has denied the charges against himself and two of his coaches. Prosecutors are investigating.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.