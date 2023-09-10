Sonic Boom, Boomer’s 55-yarder field goal as time expires carries C. Florida past Boise St.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Colton Boomer hit four field goals including the 40-yard game winner on the final play to lift Central Florida over Boise State 18-16. UCF, which struggled in the red zone, leaned on Boomer, who tied a school record with a 55-yard field goal in the second quarter. Boise State, which had fallen behind midway through the fourth quarter for the first time since the opening period, took a 16-15 lead with 1:49 remaining when backup quarterback Maddux Madsen threw a 28-yard touchdown pass to Stefan Cobbs. But the two-point conversion pass attempt failed, which proved to be costly. UCF quarterback John Rhys Plumlee, who finished 16-of-24 passing for 272 yards, engineered a comeback of his own. Plumlee drove the Knights 58 yards on nine plays to set up Boomer’s game-winning kick at the horn.

