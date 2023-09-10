Sonic Boom, Boomer’s 55-yarder field goal as time expires carries C. Florida past Boise St.

By JASON CHATRAW The Associated Press
Central Florida quarterback John Rhys Plumlee tries to convert on third down, but Boise State linebacker Marco Notarainni and safety Zion Washington stop the run during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, in Boise, Idaho. (Darin Oswald/Idaho Statesman via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Darin Oswald]

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Colton Boomer hit four field goals including the 40-yard game winner on the final play to lift Central Florida over Boise State 18-16. UCF, which struggled in the red zone, leaned on Boomer, who tied a school record with a 55-yard field goal in the second quarter. Boise State, which had fallen behind midway through the fourth quarter for the first time since the opening period, took a 16-15 lead with 1:49 remaining when backup quarterback Maddux Madsen threw a 28-yard touchdown pass to Stefan Cobbs. But the two-point conversion pass attempt failed, which proved to be costly. UCF quarterback John Rhys Plumlee, who finished 16-of-24 passing for 272 yards, engineered a comeback of his own. Plumlee drove the Knights 58 yards on nine plays to set up Boomer’s game-winning kick at the horn.

