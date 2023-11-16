Sonia Citron scores 23, Hannah Hidalgo has 21, No. 16 Notre Dame women overwhelm Northwestern 110-52

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Sonia Citron scored 23 points, Hannah Hidalgo added 21 and No. 16 Notre Dame won its 29th-straight home opener, coasting to a 110-52 win over Northwestern. Hailey Weaver and Melannie Daley had 11 points each for the Wildcats. After Northwestern scored the first eight points of the game, the Fighting Irish reeled off the next 15, nine by Hidalgo on two 3-pointers and a three-point play. Citron hit a jumper and a buzzer-beating 3 to make the score 25-16 after one quarter. Citron then had the last 11 points of a 13-0 run to end the half, including another buzzer beater, for a 56-26 lead at the break. Citron had 19 points and Hidalgo 15 in the first half.

