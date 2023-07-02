Song allows an RBI single in his 2nd game since joining Phillies organization from U.S. Navy

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — Philadelphia Phillies prospect Noah Song allowed an RBI single for Class A Clearwater at Bradenton in his second game since joining the organization in February from the U.S. Navy. The 26-year-old reported to major league spring training on Feb. 23 after the Navy granted his transfer from active duty to the reserves. The right-hander, who last pitched in a professional game on Aug. 29, 2019, for Class A Lowell, was shut down on March 11 due to lower back tightness. Entering in the sixth inning of 6-3 loss, Song gave up a run-scoring single to Shalin Polanco.

