Sonego upsets defending champion Berrettini 6-1, 6-2 at Stuttgart Open

STUTTGART, Germany (AP) — Lorenzo Sonego eliminated defending champion Matteo Berrettini from the Stuttgart Open by beating the Italian 6-1, 6-2. Berrettini had been going for his third win in three appearances at the grass-court tournament. The 41st-ranked Sonego saved all six break points he faced. Lorenzo Musetti defeated Croatian qualifier Borna Gojo 7-6 (4), 6-3 and Jiri Lehecka rallied to beat Marcos Giron 4-6, 6-3, 6-4.

