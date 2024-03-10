Son stars as Tottenham routs Champions League rival Aston Villa 4-0 in Premier League

BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — Tottenham boosted its bid to qualify for the Champions League by routing 10-man Aston Villa 4-0 in the Premier League. Fifth-placed Spurs moved to within two points of Villa in fourth with a game in hand after the win. Goals from James Maddison, Brennan Johnson, Son Heung-Min and Timo Werner secured a resounding win at Villa Park. Villa’s cause wasn’t helped by John McGinn being sent off in the 65th but Unai Emery’s team was already trailing 2-0 by that point. He was shown a straight red for taking down Destiny Udogie and from there Villa’s challenge collapsed.

