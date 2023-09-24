Son scores twice as Tottenham rallies to draw 2-2 at Arsenal in north London derby

LONDON (AP) — Son Heung-min scored twice as Tottenham maintained its unbeaten Premier League record under Ange Postecoglou by holding Arsenal to a 2-2 draw in the north London derby on Sunday. Arsenal led twice through an own-goal by Cristian Romero and a penalty by Bukayo Saka, but Son made it 1-1 shortly before halftime and leveled again on a quick counter just a minute after the Gunners had scored their second. Tottenham’s second goal came after a huge mistake by Jorginho, who dawdled on the ball in midfield and was dispossessed by James Maddison. Both teams remained level on 14 points each after four wins and two draws to open the season, but fell four points behind leading Manchester City.

