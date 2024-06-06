Son scores twice as South Korea advances in Asian World Cup qualifying

SINGAPORE (AP) — Son Heung-min scored twice as South Korea thrashed Singapore 7-0 to advance to the final round of Asian qualifying for the 2026 World Cup, while China still has work to do after a 1-1 draw with Thailand. South Korea stayed top of Group C with 13 points from five games, with China second on eight points. Thailand is three points behind in third with one round to go, with the top two teams from each of the nine groups progressing to the final round of qualifying.

