Son scores again as Tottenham beats Crystal Palace 2-1 to extend Premier League lead

LONDON (AP) — Son Heung-min scored again as Tottenham beat Crystal Palace 2-1 away to provisionally extend its Premier League lead to five points. After a sluggish start, Tottenham took the lead in the 53rd when Palace defender Joel Ward turned a cross-shot from James Maddison into his own net. Son then netted his eighth league goal of the season to ensure Tottenham stayed unbeaten after 10 games. Jordan Ayew pulled a goal back for Palace in stoppage time, but Tottenham held on through a total of 11 minutes added on to move five points clear of Manchester City and Arsenal. City visits rival Manchester United on Sunday, while Arsenal hosts last-place Sheffield United on Saturday.

