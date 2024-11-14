Son scores 50th international goal as South Korea beats Kuwait in World Cup qualifying.

By The Associated Press
Australia's Lewis Miller, left, and Saudi Arabia's Feras Albrikan compete for the ball during the 2026 World Cup qualifier between Australia and Saudi Arabia in Melbourne, Australia, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024. (Joel Carrett/AAP Image via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Joel Carrett]

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Son Heung-min scored his 50th international goal on Thursday as South Korea beat Kuwait 3-1 to take a big step toward an 11th successive World Cup appearance. The Tottenham forward converted a penalty to make it 2-0 in the 19th minute and help South Korea earn a fourth successive win in Group B of Asia’s World Cup qualifiers to move five points clear at the top with five games to go. In Group C,  Australia and Saudi Arabia drew 0-0 in Melbourne after the visitors had a late goal disallowed.

