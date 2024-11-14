Son scores 50th international goal as South Korea beats Kuwait in World Cup qualifying.

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Son Heung-min scored his 50th international goal on Thursday as South Korea beat Kuwait 3-1 to take a big step toward an 11th successive World Cup appearance. The Tottenham forward converted a penalty to make it 2-0 in the 19th minute and help South Korea earn a fourth successive win in Group B of Asia’s World Cup qualifiers to move five points clear at the top with five games to go. In Group C, Australia and Saudi Arabia drew 0-0 in Melbourne after the visitors had a late goal disallowed.

