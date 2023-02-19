Son scores 4 minutes into his return, Tottenham up to 4th

LONDON (AP) — Tottenham is up to fourth in the Premier League after beating West Ham 2-0. Second-half goals from Emerson Royal and substitute Son Heung-min saw Spurs move ahead of top four rival Newcastle. Son delivered the perfect response to being dropped after a poor run of form by coming off the bench to seal the win. Spurs assistant Cristian Stellini introduced Son in the 68th and he needed just four minutes to score. The loss for West Ham ended the relegation-fighting team’s three-match unbeaten run in the league and left it in 18th place.

