Son scores 2 in Klinsmann’s debut as South Korea coach

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Jurgen Klinsmann’s first game as coach of South Korea ended in a 2-2 draw with Colombia with Son Heung-min scoring two goals. It was South Korea’s first match since losing to Brazil in the round of 16 at the World Cup in Qatar and Klinsmann’s first game since coaching the United States in 2016. The two other Asian teams to reach the second round at last year’s World Cup played a pair of South American teams that were eliminated in the group stage. Australia defeated Ecuador 3-1 in Sydney and Japan drew 1-1 with Uruguay in Tokyo.

