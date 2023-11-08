Son of ‘Donnie Baseball’ Preston Mattingly earns front office promotion from Phillies

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies promoted Preston Mattingly to assistant general manager, player development. He is the son of former New York Yankees great and current Toronto Blue Jays coach Don Mattingly. Preston Mattingly was hired by the Phillies in September 2021 to run the club’s player development system. The Phillies also promoted Brian Barber to assistant general manager, amateur scouting.

