Son of Blue Jays reliever Erik Swanson hit by car in Florida, airlifted to hospital

LAKELAND, Fla. (AP) — Toronto Blue Jays reliever Erik Swanson has left the team to be with his family after his son, Toby, was hit by a car Sunday. Manager John Schneider says Toby was airlifted to a hospital, and he is “on the road to recovery.” Schneider also praised the first responders in Clearwater for their “incredible work.” Erik Swanson is going into his second season with Toronto and his sixth year in the majors overall. The 6-foot-3 right-hander is 8-14 with 10 saves and a 3.78 ERA in 195 games.

