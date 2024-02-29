Son of Blue Jays’ Erik Swanson out of pediatric intensive care after being hit by car

LAKELAND, Fla. (AP) — Toronto Blue Jays reliever Erik Swanson’s son Toby has been discharged from the pediatric intensive care unit. The 4-year-old boy was hit by a car Sunday in Clearwater and was airlifted in critical condition to Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital in St. Petersburg. Swanson’s wife, Madison, shared the update on her son’s recovery in an Instagram story Wednesday night.

