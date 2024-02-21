Son Heung-min vows to be a mentor to South Korea teammate Lee Kang-in after their Asian Cup dispute

LONDON (AP) — South Korea captain Son Heung-min has vowed to be a mentor to Lee Kang-in after being involved in a dispute with his international teammate during the Asian Cup. Son and Lee reportedly had a confrontation during a dinner before South Korea’s loss to Jordan in the semifinals two weeks ago. Son came away from the incident with an injured finger. He still has strapping around it now that he is back in England playing for Tottenham. Son has published a long post on Instagram apologizing for his role in the incident and calling on the national team’s fans to forgive Lee.

