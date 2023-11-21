Son Heung-min scores two and sets up another as South Korea wins again in World Cup qualifying

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Son Heung-min scored two goals and set up another to help South Korea win its second straight game in World Cup qualifying with a 3-0 victory over China. The Tottenham striker got his first from the penalty spot in the 11th minute at Shenzhen Universiade Sports Centre after Hwang Hee-chan was fouled in the area. Son scored his second just before halftime with a header near the post. Jung Seung-hyun added the third with a header off a free kick from Son. South Korea is looking to qualify for the World Cup for the 11th straight time. China is aiming to reach the tournament for only the second time.

