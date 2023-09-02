Son Heung-min scores hat trick as Tottenham beats Burnley away in EPL

BURNLEY, England (AP) — Son Heung-min has a hat trick after Tottenham comes from behind to beat Burnley 5-2 in the English Premier League. Vincent Kompany’s team is still without a point. Son canceled out Lyle Foster’s early opener in the 16th minute. Goals from Cristian Romero and James Maddison put Tottenham in control. Son netted two more in the space of four minutes just after the hour as Spurs made it 10 points from Ange Postecoglou’s first four league games in charge.

