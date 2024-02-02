Son extra-time winner sends South Korea into Asian Cup semis against surprising Jordan

By The Associated Press
Jordan's players celebrate after they beat Tajikistan during the Asian Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Tajikistan and Jordan, at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar, Friday, Feb. 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Hussein Sayed)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Hussein Sayed]

AL WAKRAH, Qatar (AP) — Son Heung-min has given South Korea a dramatic 2-1 win over Australia after extra time in the quarterfinals of the Asian Cup in Qatar. Victory keeps alive South Korea’s hopes of a third Asian Cup title and a first since 1960. It sets up a semifinal against Jordan, which reached the last four for the first time by beating Tajikistan 1-0. Craig Goodwin volleyed Australia ahead in the first half at Al Janoub Stadium. Hwang Hee-chan’s stoppage-time penalty forced extra time. Son’s spectacular free kick in the 104th minute secured the win. Jordan defeated Tajikistan thanks to an own-goal from Vahdat Hanonov midway through the second half.

