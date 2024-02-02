Son extra-time winner sends South Korea into Asian Cup semis against surprising Jordan

AL WAKRAH, Qatar (AP) — Son Heung-min has given South Korea a dramatic 2-1 win over Australia after extra time in the quarterfinals of the Asian Cup in Qatar. Victory keeps alive South Korea’s hopes of a third Asian Cup title and a first since 1960. It sets up a semifinal against Jordan, which reached the last four for the first time by beating Tajikistan 1-0. Craig Goodwin volleyed Australia ahead in the first half at Al Janoub Stadium. Hwang Hee-chan’s stoppage-time penalty forced extra time. Son’s spectacular free kick in the 104th minute secured the win. Jordan defeated Tajikistan thanks to an own-goal from Vahdat Hanonov midway through the second half.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.