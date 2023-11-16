Son and Hwang team up for South Korea in 5-0 win over Singapore. Australia routs Bangladesh 7-0

SEOUL (AP) — Son Heung-min and Hwang Hee-chan teamed up and scored a goal each to help South Korea beat Singapore 5-0 in World Cup qualifying five days after facing each other in the Premier League. The continent’s top teams joined the Asian qualifying competition in the second round on Thursday. Australia and Japan also started with comfortable wins. Australia routed Bangladesh 7-0 and Japan beat Myanmar 5-0. The top two teams from each of the nine groups of four in the second round will progress to the third stage.

