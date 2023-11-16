Son and Hwang join forces in 5-0 win for South Korea over Singapore. Australia routs Bangladesh 7-0

SEOUL (AP) — Five days after facing each other in the Premier League Son Heung-min and Hwang Hee-chan joined forces and were both on target as South Korea kicked off its bid to reach the 2026 World Cup with a 5-0 win over Singapore in Seoul. Asia’s leading teams joined World Cup qualifying in the second round on Thursday with Australia and Japan also starting with comfortable wins. The Socceroos thrashed Bangladesh 7-0 in Melbourne. Japan beat Myanmar 5-0 in Osaka. The top two teams from each of the nine groups of four in the second round will progress to the third stage.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.