Some US Open players are making winning comebacks from injury or retirement

By HOWARD FENDRICH and BRIAN MAHONEY The Associated Press
FILE - United States' Jennifer Brady holds her runners-up trophy after she lost to Japan's Naomi Osaka in the women's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Feb. 20, 2021. Brady is one of several players who recently returned to the tennis tour after time away, helping make this the year of comebacks at the 2023 U.S. Open, which was scheduled to begin in New York on Monday, Aug, 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Andy Brownbill, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Andy Brownbill]

NEW YORK (AP) — The 2023 U.S. Open features several players who have made comebacks to tennis after being away for a while. It’s a group that includes Grand Slam champions or runners-up such as Caroline Wozniacki, Milos Raonic and Jennifer Brady. Brady won her first-round match Monday at Flushing Meadows. Wozniacki and Raonic also were on the Day 1 schedule. The list of players coming back also includes Ajla Tomljanovic, who won her first match since November on Monday. She is the woman who beat Serena Williams in the 23-time Grand Slam title winner’s last match a year ago at Flushing Meadows. Comebacks are nothing new in tennis. The reasons players leave before deciding to return include pregnancy, retirement and long-term injuries.

