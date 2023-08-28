Some US Open players are making winning comebacks from injury or retirement

NEW YORK (AP) — The 2023 U.S. Open features several players who have made comebacks to tennis after being away for a while. It’s a group that includes Grand Slam champions or runners-up such as Caroline Wozniacki, Milos Raonic and Jennifer Brady. Brady won her first-round match Monday at Flushing Meadows. Wozniacki and Raonic also were on the Day 1 schedule. The list of players coming back also includes Ajla Tomljanovic, who won her first match since November on Monday. She is the woman who beat Serena Williams in the 23-time Grand Slam title winner’s last match a year ago at Flushing Meadows. Comebacks are nothing new in tennis. The reasons players leave before deciding to return include pregnancy, retirement and long-term injuries.

