Some records and milestones as England scores an extraordinary 823 runs against Pakistan

MULTAN, Pakistan (AP) — Cricket’s 2,553th test match won’t be forgotten in a hurry. England has set records and reached plenty of milestones in compiling an extraordinary 823-7 declared against Pakistan in Multan. It was the fourth time a team scored more than 800 runs — and the first time this century. Joe Root became England’s highest run-scorer in tests during his career-best knock of 262 as he surpassed Alastair Cook. Harry Brook hit 317. and that is tied for 20th in the list of highest individual scores in test cricket. He’s only the sixth Englishman to make a triple-hundred. Root and Brook had a 454-run partnership, the highest ever for England and the fourth highest in test history. Six Pakistan bowlers conceded at least 100 runs.

